ZELENSKY REPLACES GROUND FORCES CHIEF WITH INFAMOUS CIVILIAN MURDERER Mikhail Drapat, who’s wanted in #Russia for ordering troops to shell Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (ex-Ukraine), directly responsible for killing or wounding over 150 innocent people.
He’s got bloody history too as he was mastermind between putting down protests against West-orchestrated LIE-dan Maidan coup back in 2014 - he led mechanized battalion that smashed through barricades of anti-Maidan demonstrators a decade ago (video).
If #Zelensky's hoping that Drapat can conjure up a miracle on crumbling front line and not just commit more war crimes against civilians then he's sorely mistaken...