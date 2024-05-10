Keep Your Integrity!

Wednesday Night Live 8 May 2024





Join me in this episode as I share updates on the Peaceful Parenting audiobook release, discuss reading preferences, and highlight the importance of handling feedback effectively. We explore the dynamics of online comments, power dynamics, and reciprocity in relationships. Emphasizing integrity, personal responsibility, and value exchange, we engage in thought-provoking discussions and touch on various topics from physics to cultural reflections. This interactive episode offers gratitude for audience engagement, light-hearted moments, and reminders about donations and upcoming shows.





