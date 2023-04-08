BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(1/2) How To Evaluate Land You May Want to Purchase For Homesteading (Curtis Stone)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2100 followers
852 views • 04/08/2023

🔻 https://freedomfarmers.com/op/finding-the-perfect-homestead-property-waitlist/link/9665/ Curtis Stone's Waitlist (Finding the Perfect Homestead Property)


🔻 Curtis Stone who you know (From the Farm) series and long ago the (Urban Farmer) and David DuByne talked about the most important aspects when choosing land to set up your homestead. What to avoid, and what to grab immediately.





🎙️ LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A) Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight (EST) 🎙️ Streaming on eight platforms https://libertylinks.io/solarminimum


●▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬●


🌎 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030


🌎 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -


🌎 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030


●▬▬ SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS ▬▬●


➡️ My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings

https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com


➡️ True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds

https://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw


📣 PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations 📣

Mini Ice Age Conversations: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

Keywords
gardeninghomesteadingpermacultureinflationsolutionsmini ice age conversations podcastcrop lossesgrowing foodnew erafood pricescurtis stoneeconomic cycleseconomy foodcivilization cyclefertilizer pricescivilization collapsefood energywhat comes nextimmediate outlooksurvive and thriveinsight and analysisinformed decisionshistorical cyclesfinding homestead landpurchasing land
