Alarming Sleep Secrets: Series 1 Episode 16

Genetics and Metabolizing Drugs.
An advanced topic, talked about by only a few people internationally.
It would appear that some people have a genetic disposition to adverse reactions to some medications.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.