Jingle Jews - Exorcise "Israel" Now.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://eugenicide.com/jinglejews.mp3
https://eugenicide.com/jinglejews.mp4
"Israel's" a LIE from HELL.
Send it back to stay.
By JESUS in God's holy Name,
No more innocents to slay.
O "Israel's" a LIE from HELL.
Send it back to stay.
By JESUS in God's holy Name,
No more innocents to slay.
- You used a heavy ✡ HEX ✡,
- The whole world to deceive,
- Coercion, lies, and sex;
- But now you have to leave.
- The LORD is on His throne
- in TRUTH & pow'r of light
- He hears the children groan
& says:
🕂 "Repent & do the right." 🕂
Oh "Israel's" a LIE from HELL.
Send it back to stay.
By JESUS in GOD's holy Name,
No more innocents to slay.
"Israel's" a LIE from HELL.
Send it back to stay:
🕂 The pow'r of Christ
compels you now 🕂
His dread Word to obey.