Mass Vaccination and CANCER VICTIMS Part 9

It can now be scientifically proven that the toxic spike protein from
Covid-19 "Vaccines" linger around in the organs, cells and tissues of
the body, and wreak havoc on the immune system and cause all sorts of
deadly cancers etc.
Doctors are seeing massive increase in rare aggressive cancers, and re-ocuuring cancers in their patients.
But you don't have to be a doctor or scientist to see it, you can see it here.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984