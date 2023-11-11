A Blinding Veil Is Being Removed From Judeo-Christians As They Say No To Yahweh And Yes To Jesus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As genocide is invoked in their name, Judeo-Christians are making a clean break from Yahweh the desert war god and its death cult. What began as a brief comment from Israeli PM Netanyahu regarding a link between a Torah character named Amalek and the ethnic-cleansing of Palestinians has ignited a firestorm of theological controversy. In today's episode we explain the far-reaching consequences.
Netanyahu/Amalek:
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/premier-netanyahu-continues-to-use-scriptures-to-defend-israeli-war-on-gaza/3042801
The Very First Bible:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
'Whose God?' series illustrates the difference between Yahweh and our Christian God:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-INcrNIYXU&list=PLDfH7u-M4kPyOHw2JSMV6kUyHfsi5XN7U
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Bishop Eusebius:
https://www.tertullian.org/rpearse/eusebius/eusebius_the_liar.htm
Marcionite Church Urges Prayers For Baptized Palestinian Christians: https://www.prlog.org/12988149-marcionite-church-urges-prayers-for-baptized-palestinian-christians.html
All Pre-Nicene Perspective episodes:
https://pre-nicene.org
Prayer for the Deceived:
Our Father, revealed to us only through your son Jesus Christ, into your hands alone I commend my spirit.
In my innocence I trusted, and the enemy of all mankind took advantage, leading me astray. Truly penitent, I now pray for your forgiveness.
I now renounce and rebuke all that is not of Christ and ask you to send your Holy Spirit for guidance and spiritual discernment.
I pray your will be done. Amen.