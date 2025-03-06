The Fool-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 5 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Bible Relates a Fool to a Dog Returning to Their Vomit. A Fool Does Not Want Knowledge and Understanding and Will Reject Truth and Direction. Evil Communication Corrupts Good Manners, as We See in Proverbs 13, Which Says, "...a Companion of Fools Shall Be Destroyed." All Born- Again Believers Are Able Ministers of the New Testament and Can Relate to Others On a Human Level From the Heart. The Lord Jesus Christ Knows What is in the Heart and He Has No Time for Superficial Christianity or Spirituality.