What Would it Take? #shorts

The TimeKeeper asks some important questions. What would it take to get you to abandon your wealth? What would it take to get you to abandon your health? What would it take to get you to abandon your country? What would it take to get you to turn on your neighbors? What would it take for you to forfeit your privacy? What would it take for you to give up your freedoms? What would it take to admit that you were wrong?