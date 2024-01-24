Watchers / Beast (Pics), Busy Pushing Graphene Oxide !

Watchers and their higher ups push the whole vaccine narrative that big pharma follows. Following complete idiots, comparatively, to manufacture pharmaceutical products. The 666 refers to Graphene, not to 6 hundred, 60, and 6, yet Graphene is used in the Beasts' Mark, the Mark of the Beast. How convenient.

Other videos:

"this IS the Mark of the Beast, the Beasts' Mark" Paleo Pictograph -TaV = T over V; TaVaH ~ H over T over V, and Watchers also use the modern Hebrew tav. Tav means Mark, and Tavah a verb, Marks. All letters involved in being syringes with needles.



"Vaccine Decode" 'Vaccine' according to Watchers.



"Oral Swabs / Oral Swab Kadettes" Oral swabs, as documented, are equal to vaccinations. Pics of the Beast taking the ball swabs and elongated swabs, to encourage others to enter in.



"Black Hats", reporting glaring finds among Watcher's works shown in pictures. Among all that I've recorded of the images Watchers electronically display towards Earth, there are always the Black Hats, being shown as those pushing the Mark of the Beast, and obviously irrespective of who takes it.



"Beast of Graphene Oxide". named because of the black and white pictures, and the very unusual images of the Beast doing what the Beast displayed always does... takes oral swabs or take the jab, their baj, their mark.



"Shot...Guns" Over 100 pictures of guns and bigger arms used by the Watchers towards a simple minded Beast. Guns are subliminally used towards the Beast, who loves that which goes Bang, unto brainwashing, and in their minds, a fun relationship with guns and shots. They seeing continual fake images of other Beast taking the swabs, needles, and enjoying guns, must really persuade them.



"Native Americans Bio Weapon Targeted" Many picture proofs of different Natives, and other indigenous peoples shown to be oppressed in taking the shots. Yet, a big surprise, the head dress of the Natives is not a new concept, for there is a type of pic in the ancient Sumerian cylinder seals. Also, the headdress can be seen

in a 1972 Naval Flat Earth picture, thousands of miles from earth near a massive in height and length, wall. In short terms, the headdress is being used to manipulate and draw in simple minds, to the needles, syringes, the shots. So, the Indians are being used to influence others into the shots, or used to turn them into the hell of the shots also. Dr.Brian Ardis mentioned that the Native Americans were being especially targeted.



























