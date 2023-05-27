© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2i1nac25a3
0525 Ava on Matta of Fact
The Chinese Communist Party is looking to break into your free system. They sniff around, and find the weakest link to break.
中国共产党正在寻找突破你的自由系统。他们四处嗅探，寻找最薄弱的环节来打破。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese