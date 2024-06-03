The Trump Convictions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Larken Rose
Jun 3, 2024
Should anyone care about Trump being convicted? Kinda, sorta, no.
The first TEN people who e-mail me at "[email protected]" saying they want the two-book deal, get SIGNED copies of "The Most Dangerous Superstition" and the novel version of "The Jones Plantation," shipped to anywhere in the U.S., for a total of $30.
( If you miss this deal, "The Most Dangerous Superstition" can be found on Amazon, and the novel, "The Jones Plantation," can be found at http://www.TheJonesPlantationBook.com )