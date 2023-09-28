Lara Trump |”Prayer is Very Powerful” | Her Children Drive Her to Save America | The Deep State “Unleashed the Beast” When They Attacked President Trump | Join in the Fight | Ignite 2023

Moms on a Mission is so honored to welcome Lara Trump to Tulsa at the Ignite 2023 Conference at Jackson Lahmeyer’s Sheridan Church. Lara shares that what drives her day in and day out to save America are her two children, Carolina and Luke. She asks why there is such an obsession with President Trump and concludes that it is because he is not one of them and never was part of the establishment or the Deep State. She deduces that maybe 2020 was God’s plan to shake some people awake and believe her father-in-law helped do that by exposing the fake news and corruption in the government. She explains that when the Left and the Establishment started attacking him, they didn’t realize that they “unleashed the beast”. When asked how we can pray, she asked that we pray for people to wake up, to see the truth about our country along with what is happening to President Trump, to realize that we live in the greatest country on earth and that we have to fight to keep it. Lara finishes by saying she just wants more people to join them in the fight!







