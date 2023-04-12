© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2e3u910dd7
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Topher: This is a spiritual fight and we stand against the CCP, against injustice, tyranny and everything that’s going against our Constitutional rights!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】托弗：这是一场属灵争战，我们对抗的是中共，对抗的是一切不公、暴政和侵犯我们宪法权利的行径！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平