MULTIPLE ASTEROID+METEOR DEBRIS FALL IN ASIA+TURKEY+GLOBALLY / PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





August 15, 2023





MULTIPLE ASTEROID/METEOR DEBRIS FALL IN ASIA+TURKEY+GLOBALLY/PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD/RED PLANET X-WORMWOOD-DESTROYER-FIERY RED DRAGON IRON OXIDE SKIES IN ASIA AGAIN/PLAGUES+PESTILENCES+STRANGE ANIMAL ACTIVITY INCREASING AS WORMWOOD COMES JUST AS OCCURED DURING THE BIBLICAL 10 PLAGUES THAT EFFECTED EGYPT AND THE GLOBE-NOW IT'S TIME TO SEEK GOD/READ BELOW.

Today is now 8/15/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see multiple asteroid debris and possibly space junk mixed in with it that has fallen to earth in multiple locations within the past 4-5 days. Some debris fell over Indonesia though someone said looked like Singapore or taiwan though I know multiple people Just saw large debri over Indonesia. Also over Australia one flew in causing a sonic boom also a earthquake occured at about same timing as the asteroid debri that fell over Australia. I believe you'll see debri in Turkey that fell to and another place not including others I'm not reporting on in this video like one that fell off the Atlantic or Pacific coast USA 2 days ago over the ocean. And like I've said many times now are coming in clusters from planet x and from a separate planet x system body. Also coming from 3-4 solar systems getting tracked by NASA with their own debri tails coming into earth's solar system and surrounding us. Though in soon time millions will fall as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams I believe were from christ over the years matching bible prophecy speaking about God giving end times dreams and visions to men and women and children in the last days as spoken in Joel chapter 2 and acts chapter 2 in the bible. You see skies went red again this time near Taiwan/Indonesian regions. The skies are turning red GLOBALLY from the red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x/biblical wormwood/ the biblical fiery red dragon/ the biblical destroyer, earths twin sun that is a brown dwarf star that is DIFFERENT then nibiru that isnt a brown dwarf star but nibiru is the comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems farthest edge. Yet still sadly many confuse the 2 bodies as the same when they are NOT..... you'll see animals/bugs/plagues and pestilences of many kinds like locusts/grasshoppers/ even swarms of cute ducklings that Amazingly gathered by thousands in an area over in asia days back as all animals feel the earth and all things are off. God built in them discerning and sight even powerful enough to see the spiritual side we dont see with the naked eye usually. We will see more crazy and strange animal activity the closer biblical wormwood ( planet x) gets to earth and the sun...

Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCWzC0vOLVI