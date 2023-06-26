Russian Revolt Signaled Putin’s Weakness to China!!!, 4125

Maria Bartiromo’s first segment of her Sunday morning show was devoted to the insurrection in Russia.









Maria’s first guest was Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee who provided his rather lame analysis about the Russian insurrection.







But first here is our summary of the situation. The toughest Russian fighters in the ongoing war in Ukraine have been the Wagner group – a group of barbaric mercenaries who Putin has been paying as his private army. But the head of Wagner, a man by the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin, has become very popular as the only Russian general who seems to be able to take and hold cities in Eastern Ukraine.





Prigozhin is so popular that he may be considering challenging Putin in Russia’s presidential election coming up in only 8 months – that’s March 2024. In order to try to knock Prigozhin down a notch or two, Putin tried to embarrass him by putting his forces under the Ministry of Defense, instead of working only under Putin – sort of a general demotion.





Prigozhin, knowing how weakened the Russian army was – depleted by the war in Ukraine – announced that he would turn his forces around and march on Moscow, though no offensive goals were announced. This suddenly exposed to the world just how tenuous Putin’s hold on leadership might be with the Russian military as well as the general public.