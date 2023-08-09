Covidland 2 The Mask

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Because size matters, medical masks block viruses just like chain link fences block mosquitoes. The true purpose of masking is to virtue signal blind obedience; and the true effect of masking is to force a social creature into isolation. For that reason, during mask enforcement, the leading cause of death under age 24 was suicide.