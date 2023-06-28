MUST SEE: GREEN BERET LEGEND CHAD BALWANZ! | The Prather Brief Ep. 73

BEFORE BRAVO TWO ZERO!





BEFORE BLACK HAWK DOWN!





BEFORE LONE SURVIVOR!





BEHIND LIINES, SURROUNDED, OUTNUMBERED, THERE WAS ODA 525!





JOIN JEFFREY JULY 26! https://jeffreyprather.com/warrior/





GRAB NEW PRATHER POINT INTEL BRIEF: AT JEFFREYPRATHER.LOCALS.COM!





Want to tune in on the go? Check out this episode’s podcast below!









BREAKING! TARGETED JUSTICE SUES DEEP STATE TORTURERS!





Major’s Signed Book Set: [email protected]





Patriot Home Products at:





http://PatriotSwitch.com/Prather





https://JeffreyPrather.locals.com





MORE PRATHER AT: https://www.patreon.com/JeffreyPrather





Major’s signed books at: [email protected]





Here at AMP INSIDER, we want to help foster the depths of your research with content, exclusive discounts & rates, and premium resources that are founded by fellow patriots fighting for America and YOU.





When You Subscribe Now + Use the Code ‘PRATHER’ You’ll Recieve The First Month for Just $1… that’s 90% OFF! Don’t Lose Out On This Opportunity… Only Being Offered For a Limited Time Only, Make Sure To Subscribe Now at: AMPINSIDER.Us





AMP greatly appreciates each subscriber, as it’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/JefferyPratherPHD





BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones





MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply





www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com