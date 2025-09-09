The Ticket That Changed Everything: A Cop's Awakening to His Constitutional Duty | Sheriff Mack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/constitutional-sheriffs-the-last-line-of-defense-for-your-community-sheriff-richard-mack/
heriff Richard Mack recounts the profound journey that transformed him from a by-the-books police officer into a legendary defender of the Constitution. He shares the life-changing moment on patrol in the early 1980s when writing a ticket to a struggling mother surrounded by her children in a beat-up car forced him to ask: "Is this what we do? Is this bringing honor to the badge?"
That moment of clarity led Mack on a quest to understand his oath of office, a quest that culminated in a transformative seminar on the Constitution for law enforcement. He details how this awakening set him on a path that would eventually lead him to make history by suing the Clinton administration all the way to the Supreme Court—and winning a landmark victory for the 10th Amendment.
🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨
Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.
This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.
👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!
https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting
Follow JMC Here