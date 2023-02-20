2/20/2023 -- Huge Discovery in Missouri -- Giant 'Starfort' at Femme Osage, MO 8 miles long w/ water -- DUTCHSINSE

If you agree with me that this needs further investigation, please send immediately to any academics you may know who would be interested in this topic. All researchers welcome to discuss, and share ideas on this. I certainly will go to investigate the location (5 miles East of where I live).Here are the coordinates to the direct middle of what is most likely an undiscovered "Starfort" location I located in Femme Osage, Missouri :

38 37 39.51 N , 90 55 49.84 W





1796 Map of Saint Louis by George Henri Collot showing an EXACT duplicate feature in St. Louis exactly 40 miles due East. https://www.google.com/search?q=Georg...

The exact middle of the feature on the 1796 Saint Louis Missouri map by Collot is now being turned into the GEOSPATIAL AGENCY for the US Government, this cannot be chance. https://www.nga.mil/news/NGA_breaks_g...





The Pinnacle tip of the starfort is the Saint Louis water tower corinthian column.

Water apparently flowed OUT of these structures and downhill into the rivers below.. both the Saint Louis and Femme Osage locations are above the river by hundreds of feet and both have channels that lead zig-zag down and away from the pentagonal interior "starfort". Both locations have water features flowing out from the top center, being collected and used in pipelines.

These can't be French and I highly doubt they are Spanish... it could very well be that the Spanish and French found these facilities and "rebuilt" them to some extent (idk about that just a guess).

These are so weathered, that they appear to be thousands of years old, not hundreds... thus ruling out Spanish and French (even though the French map from 1796 has one of these facilities on it, like I said above, it could have been there already and refurbished).

The starfort facility I just discovered out West at Femme Osage, MO is exactly 40 miles due West of the Downtown Saint Louis "starfort". Is at least 400 feet high and rises over 8 miles length. These kinds of large earth moving projects could not have been done by early French or Spanish back in the 1500's and 1600's.. and we know history from 1700's forward here for the most part.......

Therefore... knowing all the above, I would think these might date back much further, Hopewell or even further back. This isn't up for me to decide, its just a guess on my part.

All my guesses don't matter, what matters is, this is a match, and I showed you undeniable evidence which must be further investigated. This would be one of the largest structures found in North America (8 miles long and 1400 foot wide channels of water flowing DOWNHILL on purpose from a structure built 400+ feet above the river in the shape of a starfort.





This is phenomenal in my opinion.





