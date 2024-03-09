BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The War On Our Children
EXPOSEthePEDOSendOfTheCABAL
EXPOSEthePEDOSendOfTheCABAL
66 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
172 views • 03/09/2024

⚠️Warning - This film is not suitable for children. ⚠️

"The War on Children, the new documentary from filmmaker Robby Starbuck, explores the many ways in which minors are being targeted for sexualization — by LGBTQ activists who want to push gender transitions on children; by state governments, like California; by the porn industry; and by China’s TikTok, which has become ground zero for trans influencers." BREITBART

Never forget why we started.

It always was, and still is about the children.

Crimes Against Our Children

Military is the only way

No Deals !!!

We all have a responsibility to protect our global children

NCSWIC 💞🌹🕊🌍💫

-

Executive Order 13903 - Executive Order on Combating Human Trafficking and Online Child Exploitation in the United States - Jan 31 2020

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/02/05/2020-02438/combating-human-trafficking-and-online-child-exploitation-in-the-united-states

-

Executive Oreder 13818 - Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Serious Human Rights Abuse and Corruption

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/12/19/2023-28106/continuation-of-the-national-emergency-with-respect-to-serious-human-rights-abuse-and-corruption

-

Law of War Manual (Updated July 2023) https://media.defense.gov/2023/Jul/31/2003271432/-1/-1/0/DOD-LAW-OF-WAR-MANUAL-JUNE-2015-UPDATED-JULY%202023.PDF

-

Revised Manual for Courts Martial - https://sbnqv6tu5xb0.cdn.shift8web.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Manual-of-Courts-Martial-US-2023-Edition-AMENDMENTS.pdf

-

Thank you Elon Musk who shared the full documentary:

@elonmusk

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1759049663917838659?s=2

Keywords
lgbtqporn industrytiktokthe war on our childrentrans influencers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy