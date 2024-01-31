Create New Account
They have killed lots of people with drugs & vaccines, says Katherine Watt
“The pharmaceutical method [of KILLING LOTS of people is easier than KILLING people with war,] because plausible deniability is much easier, and legal impunity is a lot easier. “They can achieve the same goal of KILLING lots of people without their fingerprints all over it.” “This project has been going on FOR CENTURIES.” “Globalist central bankers… trying to get complete control of human beings through banking and military programs.” “Prior to 1960’s, they [tried to control and KILL people] through orchestrated armed conflicts, financial depressions, and wars, [and famines]…” “In the mid-1960’s they got… better at inducing SUICIDE and [MURDER] by fraudulently labeling poisons as medicines, or as vaccines, or as prophylactics and telling people that submitting to that POISONING process was their civic duty.”

Katherine Watt (paralegal, legal researcher) | bailiwicknews.substack.com | 24 Jan 2023.

The full 18-minute video of Katherine Watt's testimony from the Jan 24, 2023 "DOD 'VACCINE' Press Conference" is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v2fjsks-katherine-watt-legal-walls-of-the-covid-19-kill-box.html

Here presentation

"Legal Walls of the COVID-19 Kill Box:Militarization of public health/public health false-front for military campaigns

as viewed through the Covid-19 lens" is posted here:

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.files.wordpress.com/2023/01/kill-box-presentation-1.pdf

The full 2-hour Press Conference from Jan 24, 2023 is posted here:

https://3speak.tv/watch?v=vladtepesblog/cuhwzezu

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

vaccinesdrugsgenocidekatherine watt

