The standard hotel closing, White House, statement from Trump & News Jan. 26, 2020.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was a fb live from 2020.
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crystal.myers.56211/
Twitter: Promogirl07
Subscribe to my channel.
Breaking News
google antifa.com
https://deadline.com/2021/01/the-standard-hotel-closing-its-sunset-strip-location-on-friday-1234678117/
https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@newtreehints/massage-for-children-the-liddle-kidz-foundation-and-house-representative-liddle-adam-schiff-of-california
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/03/28/trump_mocks_pencil-neck_schiff_at_rally_has_the_smallest_thinnest_neck_ive_ever_seen.html
worth seeing again: for laughs: Trump knows more than we ever knew he did:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/03/28/trump_mocks_pencil-neck_schiff_at_rally_has_the_smallest_thinnest_neck_ive_ever_seen.html