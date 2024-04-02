WW3 ALERT! WE ARE WATCHING EZEKIEL 38 & 39 UNFOLD-WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?*GREAT QUAKES*FAMINE*PLAGUES*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://history.howstuffworks.com/history-vs-myth/gilgamesh.htm

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Exodus 20%3A3-5&version=NOG

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Exodus 20%3A3-5&version=NOG

https://jashow.org/articles/who-are-the-nations-in-ezekiel-38-2/

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=ezekiel 38&version=NOG

https://twitter.com/IranNuances/status/177490051524930780

https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1774951737394090195

https://twitter.com/EndGameWW3/status/1774904005983961425

https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1774897806865551787

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13259753/nc-state-university-cancer-cluster-abandoned-building-poe-hall-carcinogens.html

https://www.politico.com/news/2024/04/01/first-human-avian-flu-case-texas-00149949

https://www.ynetnews.com/magazine/article/bkefzlart

https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1774880543680704886?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/ImMeme0/status/1775159013467906504

https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1775163620080418977

https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1774968536513073215

https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/status/1775150654689882530