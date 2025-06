Nailed It! Man Who Predicted all 56 Races Perfectly Explains Why Trump Won 2024! Hope for 2028? - Election Export, Captain Seth Keshel

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveSeth KeshelSUBSTACK: https://skeshel.substack.com/TRUTH SOCIAL: https://truthsocial.com/@RealSKeshelMAP: https://www.270towin.com/Captain Seth Keshel is a former U.S. Army intelligence officer and Afghanistan veteran known for his in-depth analysis of U.S. election trends. He applies his background in military intelligence to evaluate electoral data, focusing on integrity and transparency. Keshel shares insights on social media, highlighting statistical patterns he believes deserve closer examination. A public speaker and advocate for civic responsibility, he collaborates with organizations dedicated to electoral reform. His work has sparked both support and controversy, making him a prominent voice in discussions about election processes.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗒𝗑𝗦𝗒π—₯𝗦 𝗙𝗒π—₯ 𝗧𝗒𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 π—©π—œπ——π—˜π—’β–Ί Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.comβ–Ί My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyoverβ–Ί Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.comβ–Ί Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.comβ–Ί Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up β€’ Speak Up β€’ Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------π—™π—’π—Ÿπ—Ÿπ—’π—ͺ 𝗒𝗨π—₯ π—¦π—’π—–π—œπ—”π—Ÿ π— π—˜π——π—œπ—” 𝗦𝗒 π—ͺπ—˜ 𝗖𝗔𝗑 π—•π—˜ π—•π—˜π—¦π—§ 𝗙π—₯π—œπ—˜π—‘π——π—¦πŸ’¬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservativesπŸ†‡ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservativesπŸ“Έ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/πŸŸͺ Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservativesπŸ§‘β€πŸ’» Website: https://flyoverconservatives.comβ–Ί ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------β–Ί Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletterβ–Ί Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donateβ–Ί Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merchβ–Ί Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.comβ–Ί Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕π—₯π—’π—¨π—šπ—›π—§ 𝗧𝗒 𝗬𝗒𝗨 𝗕𝗬 π—™π—Ÿπ—¬π—’π—©π—˜π—₯ π—–π—’π—‘π—¦π—˜π—₯π—©π—”π—§π—œπ—©π—˜π—¦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: