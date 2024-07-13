Sorry Charlie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am, as ever, in need of your prayers, and God’s mercy and grace, as I battle the fraud of identity theft. During this battle is not the time for people I have never met to be seeking donations from me. I need help and I need prayers—not yet more people seeking my finances.
#Battle, #Theft, #Fraud