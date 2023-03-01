BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
First Step to Getting Superior Car Title to My Car I Taking Ground Podcast 15
Taking Ground
Taking Ground
41 followers
61 views • 03/01/2023

While I"m waiting to get all the docs together to become an American State National, I want to use my time wisely.  My goal is always to find ways to "advance to ball down the field".  So, I'm starting to get the information and docs needed to get the MCO (Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin) for my car.  I'm not ready to take the tags or the registration sticker off of my car yet.  I'm just gathering information right now.

Links:

  1.  Article on how to get an MCO"  https://legalbeagle.com/7665231-obtain-certificate-origin-old-vehicle.html 
  2. Americans Assembly - Information on becoming an American State National/State National/non-citizen National - https://americas-assembly.com/  ﻿
Keywords
state nationalamerican state nationalmcononcitizen nationalmanufacturers certificate of titlemanufacturers statement of titletitle clerksecured party and creditorsecured party
