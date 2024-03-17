Quo Vadis





March 19, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 17, 2024





Here follows the message of Our Lady to Pedro of March 17:





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to conduct you to the One who is your One True Saviour.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you along the path of holiness.





Turn away from the world and live turned towards the things of Heaven. Listen to Me.





You are of the light and if you remain faithful to Jesus, no evil will reach you. Dedicate ye part of your time to prayer.





Do not throw ye away the Treasures of God that are within you. Ye are living in the time of the great spiritual battle.





The weapons I offer you for the great combat are: Holy Rosary, Sacred Scripture, Confession, Eucharist, fidelity to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus and the Consecration to My Immaculate Heart.





Be docile to My Call.





I promise to help My Devotees who remain faithful until the end. Whatever happens, do not retreat.





Difficult times will come for you, but I will be by your side and I will give you the Grace of Victory.





Courage!





When all seems lost, call ye for Jesus.





In Him is your true liberation and salvation.





On this moment, I make fall from Heaven upon you an extraordinary shower of graces.





Onward!





Do not allow ye the mire of false doctrines to move you away from the truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace gave Pedro a similar message earlier this year on February 10, 2024.





That message follows here:





Dear children, courage!





You are walking toward a future of great spiritual battle.





Sacred Scripture, the Holy Rosary, Confession, the Eucharist, Consecration to My Immaculate Heart, and fidelity to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





Behold the weapons I offer you for the great combat.





There is no victory without the cross.





When you feel weak, call for Jesus. In Him is your victory.





The action of the demon will cause great confusion among the consecrated.





The lack of love for the truth will lead many of My poor children away from the path of salvation.





Dogmas will be ignored and the pain will be great for the faithful.





Trust in Jesus and listen to the brave soldiers in cassocks who will remind you of the great lessons of the past.





Onward!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Remain in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29gR99llq-U