.
Yo Grok: Is the Human Body connected to the Internet of Nano Things at the Physical Layer under 6G IoBnT?
.
1. ITU-THZ Itu-THZ: https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2021/003/Pages/default.aspx
2. ITU-IOBNT https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2021/001/Pages/default.aspx
3. 6G/VLC Human Antennas (OPTOGENETICS/GENOMICS https://www.labmanager.com/the-human-body-as-a-6g-antenna-29547
4. Telecommunication IOBNT 6G https://www2.tkn.tu-berlin.de/projects/iobnt/
.
ITU Ian F Akildiz Editorial board
https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx
.
Home | National Nanotechnology Initiative
.
Dr. Josep Jornet - Optogenomic Interfaces Controlling Neuronal Networks through Light-mediated programming of Genomic Networks 2020 Walton Institute