© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russia Strikes NATO Command with Hypersonic Missile in Ukraine killing an estimated 300.
This was a few weeks ago, on 9th March, this is the first video report I have seen of it.
Links:
https://www.pronews.gr/amyna-asfaleia/enoples-sygkroyseis/ektakto-tromaktiko-ktypima-se-120-metra-vathos-me-rosiko-yper-yperixitiko-vlima-kinzhal-sto-kentro-dioikisis-tou-nato-stin-oukrania/
Further Info :
https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2023/03/russia-finally-admits-to-destroying-natos-deep-underground-command-bunker-in-kiev/
https://english.pravda.ru/news/hotspots/156216-russia_march_missile_strike_nato/
Mirrored - Israeli News Live
Thank you for your support
https://israelinewslive.org/
Steven Bennun
PO Box 156 Sunbright, TN 37872