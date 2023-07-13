Members of the 32nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who received training in NATO countries, are surrendering en masse to the fighters of the 27th Brigade from Nova Moskva.

Russian Army Advances on Kupyansk to Encircle Novoselovka @RVvoenkor report

The Russian army is currently conducting an offensive operation in the Kharkov region, with the 1st Tank Army leading the advance.

➡️In recent days, Russian forces, as part of their offensive operation, have gained control over the remaining forest area in the gray zone, as well as partially securing the forest strip near the railway, according to Ukrainian military analysts.

➡️Subsequently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counterattack on the forest strip near the railway. However, Russian troops changed tactics, shifting to a defensive position near the railway and initiating a new offensive operation south of the village, aiming to gain control of the dominant heights and create conditions for a semi-encirclement of the populated area.

➡️Currently, fighting is ongoing in the direction of Novoselovka and Stelmakhovka. "Russian forces have managed to advance and consolidate along several forest strips and in two strongholds," state today's Ukrainian military analysts' summary.

🎥 Russian forces have defeated combined units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, destroying two assault platoons [Video footage from the scene]

