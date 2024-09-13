BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Keisha Part 2 Idols and accursed objects
Get Closer!
8 views • 8 months ago

Special guest Keisha from Reconcile2love back on and we get into a lot of different topics mostly idols and accursed object.

She started a rumble channel https://rumble.com/user/Reconcile2Love

Go show some love by following her channel and follow this channel if you haven't yet to show some love.


https://www.vehementflameministries.com

Email: Prayer Request to [email protected]

Support the ministry here- https://donate.stripe.com/3cs170a4saVQ288bII


INTRO MUSIC RIGHTS: Credit to: Instrumental (free) lofi type beat "tokyo nights" by snoozy beats, free download: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11g5Tc_DwMd29I-wKQUH9sHM7hdlF76r7?usp=sharing

Lyric’s and or sound effects Isaac Bareno

bibleheavenholy spiritdemonsdeaddeliveranceidolsour fatherspiritual realitylife with jesusalive in christaccursed objects
