Illegal Venezuelan Gangs Taking Over Aurora Colorado -- to Have More of this Vote For Democrats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Venezuelan gangs, arriving in the United States illegally, have taken over apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado, putting residence in the city in great fear for their safety. Here is the report from the local news station if you want more illegal immigration that leads to consequences, make sure to vote for Kamala Harris.
#aurora #venezuelangangs #colorado #democrats