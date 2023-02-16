C4I - Call 4 investigation, Feb. 16, 2023, Pat's stroke/health, S A T A N

Link to S A T A N program:

https://ronaldwederfoort.wordpress.com/2016/08/16/ciadia-silent-assassination-through-amplified-neurons-s-a-t-a-n/

[YES, Video has been taken down!]

CIA DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL SLOW KILL TECHNOLOGY USING DIRECTED ENERGY - by BRIAN TEW





The Digital Reciever is tracked and pinpointed in real time just like a cell phone except with mind control technologies the digital receiver is not a phone. It is a human brain.

The brain of the mind control victim has been digitalized by the nanotechnology, implants, etc. ,in the body, blood stream, and brain of the mind control victim.

Only the mind control victim absorbs the energy or feels its effects because only the mind control victim possesses that specific brainwave signature that the stream of energy is specifically tuned into.

Others around the victim do not absorb the energy or feel its effects because they do not possess that same unique brainwave signature. The stream of energy just flows through and around them and they are unaware.

The Remote Neural Monitoring/Manipulation System, a ‘ Conscious Computer’, is designed – based on deception and manipulation – to capture random bits of the Mind Control victims senses, thoughts, etc., at speed of light in real time, and then to fabricate stories based off whatever it captures with no other intention than to distract discredit and torture the CIA DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL victim into submission to the system’s influence.





CIA DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL INVOLVES PHYSICAL AND PSYCHOLOGICAL TORTURE TO DEPATTERN THE BRAIN OF MIND CONTROL VICTIMS

CIA DIA Trauma Based Mind Control Hive Mind Teams are using a supercomputer called the RNM system to constantly provoke, harass, torture, etc., trauma based mind control victims.

Trauma is used to disrupt my continuity of thought and to erase short term active memory while simultaneously discrediting me the mind control victim.

They use trauma to depattern the brain of the victim so that they can re pattern much easier with fabricated falsified stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves interfacing with nanotechnology in the mind control victims brain.

A computer multiplexer routes the signal to a tower satellite or mobile platform and the tower satellite or mobile platform relays the signal to the Digital Reciever similar to how cell phone technology works.

A computer multiplexer routes the signal to a tower satellite or mobile platform and the tower satellite or mobile platform relays the signal to the Digital Reciever similar to how cell phone technology works.

Only the mind control victim absorbs the energy or feels its effects because only the mind control victim possesses that specific brainwave signature that the stream of energy is specifically tuned into.

Others around the victim do not absorb the energy or feel its effects because they do not possess that same unique brainwave signature. The stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves just flows through and around them and they are unaware

When you say the CIA DIA Hive Mind Teams are targeting, harassing, attacking, you, the mind control victim, they do not turn around and stop attacking you after you complain it is them as that would make them appear guilty.

http://www.torturedinamerica.org

Severe pain pulsating pain pounding pulsating pain to ears HIGH PITCH SCREECHING SOUND MICROWAVES ULTRASONIC INFRASONIC DIRECTED ENERGY ATTACKS TARGETING EARS TORTURE TORTURE BY CIA DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL Hive Mind Teams using a supercomputer called RNM System targeting my ears







CIA DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL SLOW KILL TECHNOLOGY USING DIRECTED ENERGY - by BRIAN TEW

