Upside Down & Inside Out

Song by

OK Go

Upside down and inside out

And you can feel it

Upside down and inside out

And you can feel it, feel it

Don't know where your eyes are

But they're not doing what you say

Don't know where your mind is

Baby, but you're better off without it

Inside down and upside out

And you can feel it

Don't stop, can't stop

It's like an airplane going down

I wish I had said

The things you know that I had said

Gravity's just a habit

That you really should, you can't break

So when you met the new you

Were you scared, were you cold, were you kind?

Yeah, when you met the new you

Did someone die inside?

Don't stop, can't stop

It's like a freight train

Don't stop, can't stop

It's like an airplane going down

Don't know where your eyes are

But they're not doing what you say

Don't know where your mind is

Baby, but you're better off without it

Looks like it's time to decide

Are you here, are you now, is this it?

All of those selves that you tried

Wasn't one of them good enough?

Because you're upside down and inside out

And you can feel it.

Inside down and upside out

And you can feel it, feel it

Don't stop, can't stop

It's like a freight train

Don't stop, can't stop

'Til you feel it going down

I wish I had said

The things you know that I had said

Gravity's just a habit

That you really should, you can't break

Upside down and inside out

And you can feel it

Don't stop, can't stop

'Til you feel it going down

Upside down and inside out

And you can feel it

Don't stop, can't stop

'Til you feel it going down

