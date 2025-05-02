DOGE: Not only $50M for ALPACA farming in Peru, but also FRUIT JAM in Guatemala

Not only $50 MLN for 🦙 ALPACA farming in Peru, but also 🍌 FRUIT JAM in Guatemala

📣Big Balls' bro reveals where more US taxpayer money has been DUMPED.

Unfortunately, it seems most of the money saved, is going to Military budget.

Cynthia

Adding:

Trump has asked Congress to increase the defense budget for the next fiscal year to $1.01 trillion, the White House has officially announced.

This is a record figure, 13% higher than defense spending this year.