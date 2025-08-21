BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Addiction Recovery Secrets - Dopamine Revolution Podcast
TheDopamineRevolution
TheDopamineRevolution
19 followers
33 views • 4 weeks ago

Are you addicted (or were you) to sugar, high-dose caffeine, nicotine, weed, alcohol, opioids, cocaine, heroin or crystal meth? Are you afraid of relapsing? Find out right now, in the next 20 minutes, on this podcast, what's really wrong with you, how to fix it naturally, and how to NEVER RELAPSE AGAIN. 

Keywords
brain healthsuperfoodsjudgmentcognitive functioncritical thinkingdopaminereasoningspeed of thought
