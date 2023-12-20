Create New Account
IS YOUR METHYLENE BLUE POISONING YOU?
Sun Fruit Dan
IS YOUR METHYLENE BLUE POISONING YOU?


Methylene Blue is a fantastic thing for humans to ingest because it can detoxify and heal the body of many different things, which is why people drink it.


But there are a lot of people who make the mistake of buying and ingesting the unsuitable, unsafe, and toxic types of Methylene Blue, which results in people poisoning themselves with it.


I have made this video, "IS YOUR METHYLENE BLUE POISONING YOU?" to educate you on determining if your Methylene Blue is poisoning you or not and why.


If you want to learn about this fully, watch this video: "IS YOUR METHYLENE BLUE POISONING YOU?" from start to FINISH!


