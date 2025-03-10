Zionist Forces Demolish Home of Prisoner Al-Haimouni

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation demolished the house of prisoner Ahmed Al-Haimouni, who carried out a shooting operation in the city of Tel Aviv with the martyr Muhammad Misk Interview: Abdul Fattah Al-Haimouni: Father of prisoner Ahmed
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 05/03/2025
