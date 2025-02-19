Huge Moves in Gold Worldwide, Mar-A-Lago Accord, Ron Paul Fed Audit & more w/ Andy Schectman





Andy Schectman returns to the program to discuss the massive moves in gold especially from the exhanges and the COMEX. He speculates as to what that could do to the COMEX exchange if the run continues. We also discuss the rumored Mar-A-Lago Accord and the incredible rumors circulating of Ron Paul finally having the chance to audit the Fed. You can learn more and buy precious metals at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

