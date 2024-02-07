BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This is wild. Yuval Noah Harari says you will soon be “useless.” Jimmy Dore Responds.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
138 views • 02/07/2024

Yuval Noah Harari Predicts Your Future: Jimmy Dore Responds  |   This is wild. Yuval Noah Harari says you will soon be “useless.”

Harari is one of Barack Obama’s favorite authors and a frequent speaker at the World Economic Forum:


Listen to him predict your future:


“Authority and power will shift away from humans to computers. And most humans will become economically useless and politically powerless.”


Jimmy Dore responded:

“That’s quite a demotion from the working class. We went from the working class to the useless class. It’s just boom. Just like that, he’s ready to get rid of us. And you can see why people would come up with theories that they’re trying to kill us off with vaccines, especially when the vaccines are killing people.”

https://t.me/VigilantFox/10727

Keywords
agenda 2030jimmy doretranshumanismuseless eaterswef
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy