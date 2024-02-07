This is wild. Yuval Noah Harari says you will soon be “useless.” Jimmy Dore Responds.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yuval Noah Harari Predicts Your Future: Jimmy Dore Responds | This is wild. Yuval Noah Harari says you will soon be “useless.”
Harari is one of Barack Obama’s favorite authors and a frequent speaker at the World Economic Forum:
Listen to him predict your future:
“Authority and power will shift away from humans to computers. And most humans will become economically useless and politically powerless.”
Jimmy Dore responded:
“That’s quite a demotion from the working class. We went from the working class to the useless class. It’s just boom. Just like that, he’s ready to get rid of us. And you can see why people would come up with theories that they’re trying to kill us off with vaccines, especially when the vaccines are killing people.”