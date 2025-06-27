CCP MONEY LAUNDERING NO LONGER INTERESTED IN CANADA OR AUSTRALIA

🔻 1. Canada No Longer Seen as a Safe Haven for Illicit Wealth Main Point: Canada is no longer considered a top destination for millionaire migrants—especially those using real estate as a method to park money (allegedly from money laundering). According to Mike, this is due to growing global scrutiny, government inaction, and public awareness of how deeply the real estate market has been corrupted. Supporting Headline: “Canada’s Inflow of Millionaires Drops 70%, No Longer Considered Safe Eight” — Better Dwelling “Canada No Longer A Safe Haven For Wealthy Migrants” — Global News 💰 2. "Foreign Investment" = Money Laundering, Especially from China Main Point: Mike strongly asserts that the Canadian media euphemistically calls it "foreign investment," but in reality, much of it is money laundering—particularly from China—aimed at exploiting lax regulations in real estate, especially in places like Vancouver and Toronto. Supporting Headline: “Vancouver Model: How Chinese Money Laundering Infiltrated Canadian Real Estate” — The Globe and Mail “$43B Laundered Through B.C. Real Estate: Official Report” — CBC News 🧱 3. Artificial Real Estate Inflation Destroyed the Middle Class Main Point: Due to this unchecked money laundering, home prices skyrocketed beyond the reach of most Canadians. This led to higher rents, increased debt, and a hollowed-out middle class—especially in Vancouver, where Mike himself owned a business before leaving due to affordability collapse. Supporting Headline: “86% of Vancouver’s Household Wealth Is Tied to Real Estate” — Better Dwelling “Canada’s Middle Class Has Been Shut Out of the Housing Market” — Financial Post 📉 4. Billionaire Migration Shift Shows Canada's Decline Main Point: Canada now attracts far fewer millionaire migrants than before. Countries like the USA, UAE, Italy, and Switzerland are ahead. Mike interprets this as a sign that Canada is no longer worth exploiting—because the damage is already done or the risk is too high. Supporting Headline: “Millionaire Migration: Canada Falls Behind As Other Nations Take the Lead” — Henley & Partners Global Migration Report “Wealthy Chinese Moving to Portugal, Singapore, and UAE Over Canada” — SCMP 🌏 5. Commonwealth Nations Like Australia and NZ Faced Similar Fates Main Point: Mike highlights how Australia and New Zealand faced the same wave of foreign money (primarily from China), creating massive housing bubbles and unaffordability. He says they too are now seeing declines in foreign inflows as the public grows aware. Supporting Headline: “Australia’s Foreign Buyer Crackdown Reduces Chinese Investment” — ABC News Australia “New Zealand Bans Foreign Buyers to Cool Housing Market” — BBC News 📉 6. Mass Exodus of Working Class Canadians Is Underway Main Point: Due to unaffordability and corruption, many Canadians are fleeing major cities—what Mike calls the “brain drain” or “Wagons East” movement. He personally left Vancouver in 2016, predicting that the urban middle class would be wiped out. Supporting Headline: “Young Canadians Leaving Cities Amid Housing Crisis” — CTV News “Urban Exodus: Why Canadians Are Fleeing Big Cities” — The Star 🏗 7. Canada Propped Up Economy on Non-Productive Immigration Main Point: Instead of building a productive economy through exports and industry, Canada relied on mass immigration of wealthy students and workers, especially from China, who spend heavily and inflate local markets, rather than contributing to long-term sustainability. Supporting Headline: “Canada’s 500,000 Immigrant Target Will Overwhelm Housing, Transit, Say Experts” — National Post “International Students Inject $30 Billion Into Canadian Economy—But At What Cost?” — Maclean’s ⚠️ 8. Governments Complicit—But the People Pay the Price Main Point: Mike argues it’s not just the foreign money; it’s Canada’s corrupt leadership who enabled and profited from this trend while selling out future generations. He calls for holding governments accountable and auditing past real estate transactions. Supporting Headline: “B.C. Government Ignored Money Laundering Warnings for Years” — Global News “Calls for Crackdown on Foreign Ownership and Corrupt Real Estate Deals” — The Tyee 🧠 Final Thought by Mike Martins: “This isn’t a conspiracy—this is criminal economic policy in broad daylight. The middle class is gone, food and rent are unaffordable, and the cities are empty. We warned you since 2010. Now it’s happening.”