Business | The Stockdall Success Story | TipTopK9.com’s Franchise of the Year Shares | Core Repeatable Actionable Processes That Produce Success | "I Wouldn't Be Involved In a Business That Didn't Have a Weekly Touchpoint." - Adam
75% of Employees Steal from the Workplace - https://www.forbes.com/sites/ivywalker/2018/12/28/your-employees-are-probably-stealing-from-you-here-are-five-ways-to-put-an-end-to-it/
85% of Employees Lie On Resumes - https://www.inc.com/jt-odonnell/staggering-85-of-job-applicants-lying-on-resumes-.html
96% of Businesses Fail - https://www.inc.com/bill-carmody/why-96-of-businesses-fail-within-10-years.html
The Key Drivers of Success:
A Scheduling Center
A Weekly Call
Group Interview
Google Reviews
Video Reviews
Dream 100
Running Online Advertisements
On-Going Search Engine Content Writing