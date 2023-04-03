BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EXTREME WEATHER COMING THIS WEEK
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
982 views • 04/03/2023

SNOW, HAIL, TORNADOES, THUNDER AND LIGHTNING, RAIN, FLOODS AND A HEAT WAVE...DEPENDING WHERE YOU LIVE. MAYBE POWER FAILURES TOO.. GET BOTTLED WATER AND FOOD JUST IN CASE.

THANKS TO RYAN HALL Y'ALL.

---------

***Roof Collapses While Satanic Band Morbid Angel is Playing!

Roof collapses during concert by Morbid Angel at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois.

https://leozagami.com/

---

Much of what humanity takes for granted will be turned upside down and inside out, but this is necessaryMy dearly beloved daughter, because of the tribulations, which the human race has to endure during the Purification, it would be a mistake to confuse the pain it will cause with that of hopelessness. 

Much of what humanity takes for granted will be turned upside down and inside out, but this is necessary.

When the Purification is exhausted, a new dawn will appear – suddenly and without warning – and the new world will be presented to God’s children.

I ask that, while much pain will be endured by those who love Me, as well as by those who don’t, not one man amongst you should ever believe that there is no hope. Instead, rejoice because only love, joy, peace and happiness lies ahead in My New Paradise. When the world is cleansed of sin and as many souls as possible are purified, then I will come as a Bridegroom ready to greet you. The Great and Glorious Day is to be anticipated with joy, excitement and longing, for My Heart will burst forth and unite with the whole world.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/02/01/much-of-what-humanity-takes-for-granted-will-be-turned-upside-down-and-inside-out-but-this-is-necessary/

-------------

More (and WORSE) Tornados Coming Tuesday - "EXTREME RISK"

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/more-and-worse-tornados-coming-tuesday-extreme-risk/

-------------

'God help us': Nearly 70M Americans brace for MORE monster tornadoes across Midwest and South today - after dozens are killed by up to 100 twisters in a week

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11937545/Nearly-70-MILLION-Americans-brace-tornadoes-135mph-winds-Midwest-South.html/

------------

At least 6 killed as multihazard storm unleashes tornadoes across storm-weary Midwest

Twisters, softball-sized hail, damaging wind gusts and over 5 feet of snow was reported as this cross-country storm tracked across the nation’s heartland.

https://www.accuweather.com/en/severe-weather/at-least-6-killed-as-multihazard-storm-unleashes-tornadoes-across-storm-weary-midwest/1508546/











floodsraintornadoessnowhailthunder and lightningmorbid angel
