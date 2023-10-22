JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #7A Isaiah 53:6; Romans 3:23-26; Hebrews 1:1-3, 7:24-26, 20231021

JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST #7A

Isaiah 53:6; Romans 3:23-26; Hebrews 1:1-3, 7:24-26, 9:26; 2 Corinthians 5:21; 1 Peter 3:18; 1 John 4:10

GOD’s Sabbath: 20231021

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

As we will remember, we have been on the lesson, which is Justification by Faith in Christ Jesus. There is so much to learn about Justification by Faith, so we will continue this morning, this Sabbath Day to hear what GOD has already established for us all.

We know it is a Scriptural Word, because GOD said it, and it is punctuated in so many verses of Holy Scripture. If GOD says so, then it means it is something that we have to apply to ourselves, and act that way, and show by what GOD has said that we are truly Justified by Faith.

As we have already heard, Justification from GOD to us means, that even though we have sinned; our fathers, our mothers, and everyone else have sinned. GOD who is gracious to us all because of what our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ accomplished on Calvary Cross by sacrificing Himself, and by coming down to die for us.

He (GOD) now considers us just as if we have not sinned; just as if you have not sinned, and just as if he or she has not sinned. It is by GOD’s mercy. We thank GOD for continuing to bring to our attention what Justification by Faith means.

That means that once we have been justified and cleaned we don’t go back to sinning; we don’t go back to doing those things that we used to do before, because we have been bought; we are wearing new suits, clothes, shirts, and new pants.

By the way, during our mid-week Service, we talked about men and women’s clothing: a man should not wear a woman’s clothing, and a woman should not wear a man’s clothing. It is this modern society that has brought us to that level where there is no distinction.

When GOD created Adam and Eve and the children that followed, He clothed them, and the clothing was such that you could distinguish that this is a man or woman. They always had the proper clothing covering them.

Justification is a common work used in speaking of the Christian experience. It is a Holy Scriptures Word. In order to understand the work “Justification,” it is necessary to understand the word “Just.” The English word “just” has in it a very simple idea. When a man is “just,” he is right. He is what he ought to be.

The Holy Scriptures teaches that GOD is “Just.” GOD is always fair. He deals with every man and woman alike. There are no favoritism with GOD. He is not one way one day and another the next day. He is the same all the time. He is exactly what He is in Himself. And He is always that way.

But no man in himself is just. We human beings are devious, two-faced, crooked, hot and cold, and unpredictable. If GOD is like a straight line, man is not straight. If GOD is exactly perpendicular, man leans to one side or the other.

Men who break the law are described as being crooked. They are not “JUST.” If they were “just,” they would be straight; but they naturally deviate from the law. When we say, “All have sinned,” we mean that all have deviated from the straight. All have transgressed. They have all failed and “come short.” “All we like sheep have, the Holy Scripture say, “have gone astray.”

All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all. Amen! (Isaiah 53:6)

The Holy Scripture teach us that GOD wants to have fellowship with man. But GOD is holy and just, and man is not. Man is a sinner, and GOD’s holy eyes are such that they cannot look on sin.