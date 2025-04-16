🧠💥 The Hidden Link Between Stress & Illness 😓➡️🌿

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know? When you're truly relaxed, your body kicks into "rest & digest" mode — and that's when healing happens. 🛌💫
🤝👩 Let’s join with the Heather Deba, a Metabolic Nutrition Coach and the founder of HD Body Academy explains here’s what happens when you reduce stress:
🍽️ Your digestive system starts moving — better absorption, fewer issues like IBS & constipation.
🛡️ Your immune system gets stronger.
🔥 Inflammation goes down.
💓 Heart rate stabilizes.
🧠 Neuroplasticity goes up — boosting creativity, learning & social connection.
✨ In short, less stress = more healing, better mood, and a healthier YOU.
💡 Prioritize rest. Breathe. Recharge. Your body will thank you. 🙏💚
