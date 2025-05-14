BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FTC Targets Ticketmaster Fees | New Rule Exposes Hidden Costs in 2025
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
17 views • 4 months ago

FTC Targets Ticketmaster Fees | New Rule Exposes Hidden Costs in 2025

https://newsplusglobe.com/

The FTC has just launched a major crackdown on junk fees — and Ticketmaster is directly in the crosshairs. Starting this week, live event ticketing companies must show total prices upfront, putting an end to surprise charges at checkout.


From concert tickets to hotel bookings, the new rule demands price transparency — and it’s already changing how companies like Airbnb and Marriott do business.


Will Ticketmaster finally fix its controversial pricing model?

🎟️ Watch to find out what’s changing, who’s affected, and what it means for your wallet.


👉 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more breaking consumer news!


#Ticketmaster #JunkFees #FTC #HiddenFees #ConcertTickets #ConsumerRights #2025Updates

Keywords
