Prof. Jonathan Turley | Judge's 'Disjointed' Ruling in Willis Case Raises More Questions

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his take on Judge Scott McAfee's decision to allow Fani Willis to stay on the Trump election case if she parts ways with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. As one news commentator said, 'he split the baby'