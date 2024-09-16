Count Smirkula is back and he has some comments about US permission for use of long-range missiles against Russia.

Putin Orders Expansion of Armed Forces to 2.4 Million, Including 1.5 Million Troops

Putin, by his decree, has increased the authorized strength of the Armed Forces to 2,389,000 people, including 1.5 million military personnel.

The last increase in authorized strength was in December 2023, when it amounted to 2,209,130 people, including 1,320,000 military personnel.

An information war against Russia is being waged using "dirty technologies," said Vladimir Solovyov, head of the Union of Journalists of Russia, in a comment to RIA Novosti on the U.S. sanctions against the media group "Rossiya Segodnya" and RT channel.

They are trying to completely eliminate, entirely eradicate anything outside the mainstream of their media, and completely destroy the voice that speaks about something different, the voice of truth.

According to the head of the Union of Journalists of Russia, sanctions against the media are outrageous and unacceptable. Especially considering that the actions of the U.S. authorities violate the norms declared in the American Constitution.





