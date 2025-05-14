BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This woman teaches 10th grade high school in America
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
728 views • 4 months ago

This woman teaches 10th grade high school in America

She’s leaving the profession. She says kids can no longer read proficiently, they won’t pay attention, won’t listen to authority, they don’t think the Declaration of Independence is important, they’re writing their papers with ai like ChatGPT, they don’t know math, they don’t care about history

This videos goes over exactly what’s going on in high school classrooms in America

“It's just been a really poor experience. This generation is really tough. And I will admit that I'm just not cut out for it. Anyone who starts now and will be a teacher from here on out with the generation that we're teaching right now.  I commend you”

